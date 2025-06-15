Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,195 shares of company stock worth $4,283,432. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.1%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.99 and a one year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.