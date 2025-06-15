Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $259,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,903,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,838,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,512,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,573 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 700.5% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,107,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,356,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,702 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $59.76 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

