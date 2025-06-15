Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $816,392.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,353,416.32. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $39,119.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,177.35. This trade represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,564. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.24.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

