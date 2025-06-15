Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.