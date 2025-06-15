Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $250.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day moving average is $230.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.