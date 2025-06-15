Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,367,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,113,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after purchasing an additional 79,855 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

