Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $390,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $310.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

