Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.54.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

