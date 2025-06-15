Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $392,000 in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NDVG opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that primarily holds dividend-paying equities from around the globe. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

