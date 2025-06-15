Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 728,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,011,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,145 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,141.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of IXN stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

