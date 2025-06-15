Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Campbell’s Stock Performance
NASDAQ CPB opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $52.81.
Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Campbell’s Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.
Campbell’s Company Profile
The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
