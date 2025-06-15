Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 2,946 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,923 shares of company stock worth $646,856 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $91.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

