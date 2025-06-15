Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9%

FIS opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.28. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

