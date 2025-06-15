Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 558,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $433,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $4,869,162.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,770,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,100,230.40. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,663,033 shares of company stock worth $208,384,185. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Phillip Securities lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

