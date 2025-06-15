Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,937,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 22,475.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,261,000 after acquiring an additional 811,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,068,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after purchasing an additional 506,722 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $357.86 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.