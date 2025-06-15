Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after purchasing an additional 774,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,885,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 7,960,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,904,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,220,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,453,000 after buying an additional 502,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,098,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 289,865 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at $395,670.60. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine J. Boggs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 348,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,363.31. This trade represents a 6.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 0.4%

HL stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.32 and a beta of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Hecla Mining

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

