Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SPYG opened at $91.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.