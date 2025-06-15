Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $227.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average of $216.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $187.06 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

