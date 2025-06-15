Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $62.19 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.92.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.