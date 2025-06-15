Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.58.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.