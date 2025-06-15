Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 2,556 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

AZN opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $230.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

