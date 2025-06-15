Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 366 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,671 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 285,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $5,259,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 324,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BK stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.