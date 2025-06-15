Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,002 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.56.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

