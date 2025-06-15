Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 529 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $175.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.70. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $274.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $204.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $30,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,815. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,948 shares of company stock worth $2,704,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

