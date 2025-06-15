Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 76 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $471.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.29. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

