Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

