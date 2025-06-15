Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

