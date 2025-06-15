Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.5% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.8% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

