Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

