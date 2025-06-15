Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $40.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

