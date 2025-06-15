IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Sells $104,783,150.00 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $104,783,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,721,555.58. This trade represents a 78.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 9th, Masi Niccolo De sold 9,280 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $391,894.40.

IONQ stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $936,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

