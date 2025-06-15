IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 1.1% Following Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $37.44 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 8,184,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,550,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Specifically, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $415,750.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 934,516 shares in the company, valued at $38,875,865.60. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $831,001.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,987,827.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 552,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,497,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,460,000 after acquiring an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IonQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

