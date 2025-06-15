iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,076 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iQIYI worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 924.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $6,818,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on IQ shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $1.73 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $988.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

