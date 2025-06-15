Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,676,000 after buying an additional 3,597,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

