Jeffrey Henley Sells 400,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oracle Stock Up 7.8%

ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.46.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 501.9% during the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 30,198 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.