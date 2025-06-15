Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,436 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

