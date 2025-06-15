Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) CEO Sells $20,250,000.00 in Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) CEO Alan Yu sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $20,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,203,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,502,735. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 0.9%

KRT opened at $26.44 on Friday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $530.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Karat Packaging from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4,151.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Karat Packaging by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

