KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in May

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

KONE Oyj stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. As a group, analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

