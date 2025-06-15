KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 181,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 99,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $23.79 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.35.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

