Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $81.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.79. Krones has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.89.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.

