LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 251,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after buying an additional 2,961,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,103,000 after buying an additional 2,498,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after buying an additional 1,412,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 933,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,432,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,065.88. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $269,273 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

