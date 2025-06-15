LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.11% of LendingTree worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 24,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingTree news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,028 shares in the company, valued at $73,494.72. The trade was a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $34.16 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $62.49. The firm has a market cap of $462.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Further Reading

