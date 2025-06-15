Level Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Level Financial Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

