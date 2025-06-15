Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

LOAR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.24 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46. Loar has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Loar

In related news, Director Alison Bomberg sold 690,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $55,848,774.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,438,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,682,562.20. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy sold 1,168,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $94,543,254.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,188,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,531,777.73. This represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock worth $464,655,774. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Loar by 204.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Loar by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loar by 5,286.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

Featured Articles

