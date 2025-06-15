Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4,443.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

MBIN stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.32). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

