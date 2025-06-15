Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after buying an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.