Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MVPL opened at $29.53 on Friday. Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

About Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF

The Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (MVPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages exposure to the S&P 500 Index using leveraged and unleveraged positions based on a daily trading signal from the adviser’s proprietary model. MVPL was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by Miller.

