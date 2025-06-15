Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MVPL opened at $29.53 on Friday. Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.
About Miller Value Partners Leverage ETF
