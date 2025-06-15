Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance

Shares of MIUFY opened at $14.73 on Friday. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and other financing activities in Japan, Europe, the Americas, China, and ASEAN region. The company operates through Customer Solutions, Global Business, Environment & Energy, Aviation, Logistics, Real Estate, and Mobility segments.

