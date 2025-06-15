Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Price Performance
Shares of MIUFY opened at $14.73 on Friday. Mitsubishi HC Capital has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.
Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi HC Capital
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi HC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.