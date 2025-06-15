NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.05 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

