Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 6,441,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,171,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Arete assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $45.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Northland Capmk raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $570,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $453,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

